England vs Spain UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

England vs Spain: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

England and Spain will kick-off on 26 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Heavyweight rematch in Group A3

England return to Wembley Stadium to host world champions Spain on Matchday 1 of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign in Group A3. Coming off a high-scoring third-place finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions aim to make a strong opening statement on home soil. For Spain, travelling to London fresh off their World Cup victory presents an immediate opportunity to establish control in a competitive group alongside Croatia and Czechia.

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High-scoring thriller caps World Cup

England enter Saturday's marquee fixture following a bronze-medal campaign in North America. After narrow knockout wins brought them to the semi-finals, England capped off their tournament with a dramatic 6–4 victory against France in the third-place match. Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice continue to anchor England's core, giving the hosts plenty of attacking threat heading into Nations League action.

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World champions head to London

Spain travel to London as the world's premier international side following their World Cup triumph in North America. Luis de la Fuente's men executed a flawless summer tournament, relying on Rodri and Pedri in midfield alongside the electric wide play of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Tactical duel between European powerhouses

Clashes between these two nations carry rich recent history, including Spain's tight victory in the Euro 2024 final. England's central unit of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Phil Foden will aim to disrupt Spain's rhythm in midfield. Meanwhile, La Roja will rely on technical fluidity, pressing, and swift wing play to unpick England's backline. With early Group A3 momentum on the line, Saturday's showdown promises world-class intensity from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable lineup for England, but the squad has seen significant changes. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer have been recalled, while Tino Livramento is expected to withdraw after suffering a fresh injury in Newcastle training, leaving Tuchel short of options at full-back. Full team news and any further updates will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Luis de la Fuente has named a 26-man Spain squad for the Nations League fixtures. Fermin Lopez and Dean Huijsen return to the fold, and the world champions look to carry their World Cup momentum into the new competition cycle. Further lineup details will be added as they become available.

Form

England go into this match having won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final. Tuchel's side beat France 6-4 in their most recent outing and also saw off Norway, Mexico, and DR Congo during the tournament run, scoring 11 goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Spain's last five matches tell a different story entirely. De la Fuente's side won all five without defeat, scoring seven goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Argentina in the World Cup final, and they did not lose a single game throughout the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at Euro 2024, where Spain beat England 2-1. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain hold the stronger overall record, though England did win 3-2 in Seville during the 2018-19 Nations League. The sides also drew 2-2 in a friendly in November 2016.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Croatia CRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Czechia CZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 England ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



