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Who has been England’s unsung hero as Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane hog the headlines? Ex-Three Lions star singles out top World Cup grafter
Kane & Bellingham have six goals apiece
Two superstar performers, in the form of Bayern Munich striker Kane and Real Madrid playmaker Bellingham, have dragged England through to the World Cup semi-finals - scoring six goals apiece through as many fixtures.
Without them, the Three Lions would probably already be at home and readying themselves for pre-season programmes. As it stands, they are preparing to lock horns with Lionel Messi and reigning champions Argentina.
Talismanic figures with numbers 9 and 10 on their backs will be looked to again for moments of match-altering brilliance when facing an all-time great and a South American team that have no intention of surrendering their global crown without a fight.
In order for Kane and Bellingham to truly prosper, as they influence proceedings at the business end of the field, somebody needs to do dirty work for them. England have plenty of willing foot soldiers within their ranks.
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Who has sailed under the radar for England?
Anderson, who now has a £116 million ($155m) price tag hanging around his neck, has slotted seamlessly into a holding post. He has mastered the art of regaining possession and moving the ball forwards.
Pallister is a big fan and - speaking courtesy of NetBet Sport - told GOAL when asked who, with Bellingham and Kane stealing the show, has sailed under the radar while doing their job with the minimum of fuss: “Probably Anderson. He's got his move sorted out at City. A bit disappointed he didn't look at Man United, but I don't think they were ever in for him.
“I think the work that he's got through - some of the conditions are so difficult, playing at altitude, playing in the humidity, playing in the heat. He’s a player that's not afraid of graft. You look at the Mexico games and things like that, and I thought his work rate was terrific - his winning of the ball back.
“I think it was intriguing to watch him up against [Erling] Haaland the other night. They're going to be team-mates next year and he's, shall we say, gone down a little bit easy when he's been pushed by Mr Haaland. But, I think he's had a really good tournament as well.”
Areas of Anderson's game that can improve
While Anderson’s many qualities have been put to good use, the odd chink is his armour has been exposed. There are considered to be areas of his game that can still be improved - making him a more all-round performer.
Another former England star, ex-striker Gary Linker, has said on the Rest Is Football podcast: “The one thing I would say, sometimes he can jump a little bit early. If you’ve got Bellingham and Declan Rice [ahead of him], sometimes we look a little bit open in front of the back-four. I think he’s brilliant but it does concern you. Maybe it’s because we were playing Norway and not Argentina, France or Spain.”
Former City and England defender Micah Richards added: “I actually think he’s an eight, I don’t think he’s a six. He’s technically too good, his passing range is so good. He’s got so much energy, he can go up and down. He’s that good that he always wants to be involved.
“He’s just a brilliant player [but] he’s got to be more disciplined. If you play against France and [Michael] Olise is in that No.10, you’re getting hurt straight away. Just those little details, if he sorts them out, he can be anything he wants to be, I think he’s that good. Man City signed him, he’s exactly what they need: energy.
“But it’s difficult. Rice is a runner, he’s not a six, he’s an eight. Jude is an eight or a 10, and Anderson is an eight, so that’s why some people are talking about Kobbie Mainoo [playing] but he [Thomas Tuchel] doesn’t fancy him.”
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World Cup semi-final clash with Messi & Argentina
Anderson should get the nod again, alongside Rice, when England take to the field in Atlanta against Argentina. It has been suggested by some that the 23-year-old could be charged with a man-marking job on Messi.
Containing the GOAT will not be a one-person job, with everybody needing to contribute to the collective cause. Even Bellingham and Kane will need to chip in there, while doing their best to make a decisive impact in the final third and set up a final showdown with Spain on Sunday.
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