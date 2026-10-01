Endrick’s Real Madrid nightmare continues! Brazilian starlet considers January loan exit to Serie A giants after Jose Mourinho snub

Endrick's third season in the Spanish capital has started frustratingly as the 20-year-old continues to find first-team opportunities limited at the Bernabeu. After missing the opening four matches with a pre-season injury, the forward has spent almost all his time confined to the bench under new boss Mourinho.

The Brazilian's action has been restricted to a single four-minute substitute appearance against Elche across Real Madrid's first eight games. Fierce competition from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Yan Diomande, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and new arrival Carlos Espi has left him far down the attacking order.

Reports from AS indicate Endrick is open to a January loan exit if his prospects do not improve. Italian giants Roma and AC Milan are monitoring his situation, having both shown interest during the summer window.



