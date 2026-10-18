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Brighton’s Diego Gomez scores insane halfway line strike as Seagulls run riot against Palace
A moment of pure audacity at the Amex
Brighton & Hove Albion fans at the Amex Stadium witnessed a piece of Premier League history on Sunday, as Gomez produced an incredible halfway-line wondergoal in the opening stages of the Seagulls' derby clash against rivals Crystal Palace - a moment of magic that will be talked about for years to come.
The technical brilliance required for such a strike was evident; after receiving a pass from Oliver Boscagli following a turnover in possession by Adam Wharton, the midfielder took just one touch to set himself, turned, and spotted Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez well off his line before unleashing a powerful, perfectly judged effort from 51 metres out.
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Statistically significant strike for Gomez
Beyond the aesthetic beauty of the goal, the statistics behind the strike highlight just how rare such a feat is in the English top flight. Gomez's effort from 51 metres is officially the furthest distance a Premier League goal has been scored from in nearly a decade. It is the longest-range successful attempt since Wayne Rooney famously scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham United back in November 2017.
This spectacular moment served as Gomez's first goal of the current campaign, adding to the two assists he has already provided for Fabian Hurzeler's side this season. The Paraguayan right-midfielder has cemented his role as a key figure for the Seagulls since arriving from MLS side Inter Miami in January, registering 12 goals in 66 appearances.
Seagulls secure a ruthless triple blow
The halfway line screamer was the centrepiece of a devastating ten-minute period that effectively ended the contest as a competitive spectacle. Brighton's dominance began early when Palace defender Jaydee Canvot inadvertently headed into his own net, handing the hosts the lead.
The misery for Crystal Palace was compounded just three minutes after the second goal when Yasin Ayari found the bottom corner to make it 3-0. This rapid sequence of scoring secured Brighton's place in the record books as only the ninth team in Premier League history to score three goals within a ten-minute window - and the first side to achieve the feat since Newcastle United against Tottenham in April 2023.
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Kostoulas adds fourth as Seagulls soar
Brighton continued their relentless attacking display early in the second half, adding a fourth goal in the 49th minute through Charalampos Kostoulas. The dominant showing underlines the Seagulls' remarkable momentum this season, having entered the match sitting third in the Premier League table with 13 points. A victory here would temporarily lift Hurzeler's side above Arsenal into second place, closing the gap to league leaders Manchester City to just five points.
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