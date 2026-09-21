Agüero said in an interview with Stake carried by sportskeeda: "I don't know how much longer he will play, but he only needs 21 more goals. He can certainly achieve that."

The Manchester City legend added: "I don't know what Ronaldo's plans are when the season ends and whether he will continue for another season. Scoring goals is not easy, but he does it regularly. He is like Lionel Messi. Whenever he is on the pitch, there is a good chance he will score."

Agüero, a five-time Premier League winner with City, continued: "If he (Ronaldo) continues for another season, I think he can achieve it. I don't know if he intends to continue, but because he is so close, he might try."

He said: "If I were Cristiano, I would have thought: that's it, I have no choice but to continue for another year. Then we will see whether it happens. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't matter. He must remain very proud because that number of goals is almost impossible."

Read also: A physical or tactical problem: why has Bernardo Silva disappeared?