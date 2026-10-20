Dejan Kulusevski reveals he is a 'smarter' and 'different man' after ending 526-day injury nightmare in Tottenham victory

Kulusevski has described himself as a "smarter" and "different man" following his return to competitive action after nearly a year and a half on the sidelines. The winger was introduced in the 86th minute to a standing ovation, marking his first appearance since suffering a devastating knee injury on May 11, 2025. His comeback coincided with Tottenham finally securing their first Premier League victory of the new campaign, as they defeated Coventry City 3-1.

Kulusevski was quick to point out that the time away from the pitch has changed his perspective on the game and his own identity as a professional athlete. "I am so grateful that I had to experience it. Now, I am ready to play football. I see myself as different now. I think that I am a different man. The same guy that wants to play football, but a little bit smarter, so I am happy," Kulusevski told Sky Sports.