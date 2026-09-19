Spain U-21 boss David Gordo hails Barcelona's Xavi Espart for Pedri-like game understanding

Gordo admitted he has been blown away by the youngster's rapid development, particularly after seeing Flick place genuine faith in him at the highest level.

Detailing his admiration for the former youth European champion's tactical flexibility, the manager told reporters: "I like seeing teams betting on him. Of course, I'm amazed when I see Under-21 players performing at that level. Xavi is a former Under-19 champion. His best quality is his excellent understanding of the game, space, and timing. And he can do it from any position. He's decisive as a central midfielder and as a full-back. He's very intelligent."

Gordo's praise reached even greater heights when assessing the defender's composure, which he considers on par with the senior Spain star: "He's always one step ahead. In some ways, he reminds me of Pedri because of his understanding of the game. It seems like time moves differently for him."