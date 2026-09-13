Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Barcelona star writes history at Levante's stadium and repays Flick's faith

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
X. Espart
Spain

Barça dazzle

Marc Bernal keeps adding chapters to his rising career. The midfielder scored his first goal for the first team as Levante met Barcelona, a notable milestone in his journey with the Catalan club.

Back in the starting line-up against Levante after coming off the bench against Feyenoord in the Champions League, Bernal again justified the faith Hansi Flick has shown in him.

He wasted no time leaving his mark. Just five minutes in, he opened the scoring, latching onto a pass from Raphinha before firing towards Ryan's goal.

The strike was far from perfect, but it caught the goalkeeper by surprise. The flight of the ball deceived him, kept him from dealing with it properly and let it nestle into the net to hand Bernal's side the lead.

That goal gives the youngster a fresh lift at the start of his first-team career, having gradually cemented his place in Flick's plans. The manager keeps trusting young players and handing them space to prove themselves in the big games.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google