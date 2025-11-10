Cristiano Ronaldo told he's lying & that he WILL be annoyed if he doesn't match Lionel Messi by winning World Cup with Portugal

While Ronaldo is playing down his claims to World Cup immortality, ex-Crystal Palace and Birmingham City striker Morrison believes success in that competition will be weighing on the mind of a man who has achieved just about everything else.

Ahead of Portugal’s trip to Dublin on Thursday, former Republic of Ireland international Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of new casino sites - told GOAL when asked about Ronaldo’s bold World Cup claim: “He will be fussed, Ronaldo will be fussed! Ronaldo wants to win everything. That is why he is one of the GOATs with Messi and why they are always battling each other and we have the debate about who is the best. Ronaldo wants to be the best and Messi wants to be the best. They are two players that we will probably never see again in this era that have been fantastic.

“Everyone wants to win the World Cup. Every individual growing up, you want to win the World Cup - that’s what you dream of when watching it on the TV growing up. He will want to win the World Cup.

“Maybe it was a tongue-in-cheek answer. Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic player and it would probably complete everything that he has done in the game if he did go on to win the World Cup. It will be difficult for Portugal because there are a lot of top teams, but he has a great chance because they have a lot of top players. Obviously Ronaldo wants to win that. Whether he wins it or doesn't win it, he will still go down as one of the best players ever to play the game.”

