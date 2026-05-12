‘Cristiano doesn’t play for money & titles’ - Motivation for Ronaldo revealed as Portugal boss Roberto Martinez explains why CR7 is ‘unique’

Ronaldo is enjoying a stellar season in the Middle East, having netted 28 times across 35 matches. Al-Nassr are closing in on the Saudi Pro League title and are preparing for the AFC Champions League Two final. Yet, Martinez insists these accolades are secondary. "Cristiano does not play for money, he does not play for titles, he plays to improve. And that is incredible. Cristiano Ronaldo can win the Champions League, the Golden Shoe, and the day after Cristiano tries to improve. It is unique to have a journey of 22 years for the National Team, the number of games he is playing, there is no other player. It is the hunger. We can measure everything from a player, but it is an aspect that is not possible," the manager explained.