Revealed: The 'leading candidate' to replace Liam Rosenior as next Chelsea manager

The club’s leadership team has acknowledged that errors were made throughout the season, not just in the appointment of Rosenior. In an official statement, the Blues confirmed they will undertake a period of "self-reflection" to ensure the next appointment aligns with their model.

Detailing the internal atmosphere and the reasoning behind the sudden managerial change, journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Sources say several senior players had lost faith in the Chelsea head coach. A thorough process to find a replacement is expected with Chelsea aware several qualified coaches are available this summer.

"The focus is now on stability and giving the players the best possible environment to finish the season strongly. Players and staff were informed before the announcement was made. Decision was taken by the club's leadership team.

"Sources say there is acknowledgement some wrong decisions have been made, not just in appointing Rosenior, but across the season, with learnings now being taken ahead of hiring a new head coach."