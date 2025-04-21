Brits Abroad: Harry Kane moves to within one win of first-ever trophy as Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid secure last-gasp victory and Scott McTominay keeps Napoli in the Scudetto race

GOAL provides you with the major takeaways from British stars playing overseas, including the current England captain and Los Blancos' star midfielder

OK, so the Easter weekend didn't quite bring more twists and turns in the world of European football as it did for the people of Jerusalem when Jesus Christ was said to have returned from the dead, but there was still plenty of drama to be feasted upon.

The title races in Spain and Italy swung to and fro even if those in England and Germany moved one step closer to meeting a finite end, while La Liga gaining an extra Champions League qualification place has added more spice to their mid-table scramble as has been the case in the Premier League.

There's still every chance that Britain's two premier players in Europe, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, end the season as champions of their respective countries on the continent, while Scott McTominay has been doing all he can to join them in such a pantheon. With the 2024-25 season heading down the home stretch, GOAL fills you in on how the home nations' finest exports are doing...