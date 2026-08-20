Brighton held by Tromso as Seagulls fail to break through in Conference League

Brighton found themselves frustrated on a cold night nearly 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle as they failed to capitalise on their overwhelming statistical superiority. Despite registering 25 shots to Tromso's five and controlling 68 percent of the possession, the Seagulls could not find the back of the net.

The visitors were missing key personnel for this European excursion. Both Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh, who have been subjects of significant transfer speculation involving Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, were unavailable due to injury. Without their creative sparks, the Albion attack often looked predictable, struggling to break down a Tromso side that was happy to sit deep and absorb pressure.