AFP
Brazil deploy private security team in India to avoid repeat of Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Specialist detail guards visiting stars
An eight-man private security detail touched down early in the West Bengal capital to guarantee complete protection for Carlo Ancelotti's marquee names throughout their historic visit. Led by captain Marquinhos alongside Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bruno Guimaraes, the star-studded squad arrived on Thursday under rigorous protocols. An intensive safety operation has been established ahead of Saturday's international friendly against the hosts at Salt Lake Stadium on October 3.
- AFP
Organisers coordinate stringent safety protocols
Match officials confirmed that the specialist South American detail is collaborating directly with local law enforcement to maintain international standards across every movement.
Outlining the operational setup on the ground, a source involved in the match organisation told The Times of India: "Brazil will have a security team comprising experts and former army officials. Their job is to ensure the safety of the players and delegates, and to work closely with local police to guarantee security meets international standards."
Past disruption prompts fortress preparations
Heightened caution stems from the crowd turmoil that overshadowed Messi's appearance at Salt Lake Stadium in December, when furious spectators ripped out seating after VIP entourages obstructed their view. Acknowledging the strict preventive steps implemented in response to that episode, a match official affirmed: "Extra precautions are being taken."
Consequently, the visiting delegation turned their accommodation into a virtual fortress with round-the-clock guarding across every residential floor, supplemented by reinforced perimeter fencing around their private training facilities.
- AFP
Mismatched friendly tests defensive resolve
The contest in Kolkata represents an immense tactical examination for the 138th-ranked hosts, fresh from holding Panama to an encouraging 1-1 draw at Sree Kanteerava Stadium last week. Resisting the formidable firepower of the world's fifth-ranked nation demands uncompromising defensive discipline throughout ninety minutes. For the South American heavyweights, this fixture offers an ideal opportunity to test attacking combinations following consecutive friendly meetings against Australia.
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