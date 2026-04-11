Bayern’s warning signs… Is Real Madrid taking note?

According to Marca, “Bayern Munich have become a veritable goal-scoring machine and have written a new chapter in their history and that of the Bundesliga. This historic achievement, thanks to an attacking trio that could herald a new era of German dominance in Europe: Olise, Luis Díaz and Harry Kane.”

Kane currently leads the Golden Boot race with 31 goals and is closing in on Lewandowski’s club record. The Polish striker netted 41 Bundesliga goals in 2020–21, a record now within Kane’s sights, with the Englishman just 10 goals adrift.

With five matches left, he could even overtake the Pole. With 76 points from 29 matches, Bayern have recorded their third-best Bundesliga campaign, surpassed only in the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons (both 78 points).

Bayern have also gone 24 Bundesliga matches without defeat on the road (17 wins, 6 draws), a run that began last season.

The Bavarians have only enjoyed longer unbeaten runs on the road in the Bundesliga on two occasions: 26 matches between 1985 and 1987, and 33 matches between 2012 and 2014.

Those numbers send a clear warning to Real Madrid ahead of their crucial European showdown, especially since Los Blancos are currently off form; they could only manage a 1–1 La Liga draw with Girona yesterday, leaving them nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Manager Arbeloa and his stars will have to be at their absolute best to contain Bayern’s devastating attack. Will the Royal Whites be prepared?