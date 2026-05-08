Kvaratskhelia to Bayern Munich? CEO confirms interested in PSG star Khvicha's 'talented' brother after 16-year-old's visit to youth academy

Freund confirmed the trial during a press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg and acknowledged the teenager’s ability while urging caution over comparisons with his brother.

“Yes, his [Khvicha's] brother trained with us at our campus; he has talent. Whether he's as good as his brother is too much to say. But he's a talented player, and we'll see how things develop,” Freund said, per Sport.