Barcelona's transfer offer for 'fantastic' Julian Alvarez 'not open-ended' as Joan Laporta issues strong warning to Atletico Madrid

Speaking from the United States ahead of the World Cup semi-final between Spain and France, Laporta was quick to clarify Barcelona’s stance on the ongoing negotiations for Alvarez. While the club's interest in the former Manchester City man is concrete, Laporta made it clear that the offer currently on the table will not remain there indefinitely.

“We’re not going to dance to anyone’s tune. We set the pace here. We’ve made an offer, but it’s not an open-ended offer, it’s not an unlimited offer. We’ll see how long it remains valid. We’ve already expressed our intention to sign the player the coach and the technical staff have requested. We like him a lot and I think he’s a fantastic player,” Laporta told reporters.







