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€50m offer REJECTED! Barcelona knock back PSG's opening Ferran Torres bid as Spanish forward demands Paris move
PSG bid fails to meet Barca valuation
According to Marca, Barcelona have officially rejected the first formal offer from Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Torres. The French champions placed a proposal worth €50 million on the table, which included a combination of fixed fees and performance-related variables. However, the Blaugrana leadership have signaled that this structure is not yet sufficient to close the deal for the former Manchester City man.
The Catalan club is reportedly holding out for a deal where the €50 million figure is guaranteed as a fixed payment, with additional variables to be negotiated on top of that base price. Luis Campos and Deco, the respective sporting directors of the two heavyweights, have been locked in negotiations for several days to find a middle ground.
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Torres pushes for Parc des Princes move
The player's own intentions have played a significant role in accelerating these talks over the past week. Torres communicated to Barcelona that his desire was to play for PSG next season and requested that the club facilitate a permanent transfer. Rather than blocking the move, Barcelona have shown a willingness to negotiate his exit, acknowledging the player's preference for a fresh start in the French capital.
With only one year remaining on his current contract at the 'Nou Camp', the Camp Nou hierarchy views a figure around the €50 million mark as a respectable return for a player who could otherwise leave for free next summer.
Simultaneous negotiations for Rodri
As the Torres saga unfolds, Barcelona are also busy on the recruitment front with high-level talks currently taking place with Manchester City. The Blaugrana are working on a deal to bring Spanish international midfielder Rodri to the club in what would be a sensational summer swoop. Reports suggest that the financial parameters of this potential signing are remarkably similar to the figures being discussed for the Torres exit.
Negotiations with Manchester City are said to be at an advanced stage, with the valuations of both clubs sitting in a similar bracket. With Rodri entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad, discussions remain ongoing, though a final agreement has yet to be reached between the two sides.
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Busy week in the Catalan market
Beyond the Torres and Rodri headlines, it has been a frantic period of activity for the Barcelona board as they look to reshape the squad. The club is also set to finalize the departure of Ronald Araujo, who is nearing a loan move to Liverpool.
Barcelona are clearly in a hurry to resolve these outstanding issues before the new campaign kicks into full gear. The club wants a swift resolution to the departure of Torres - who joined from Manchester City in December 2021, scored 21 goals in 49 appearances last season, and enjoyed his finest moment this summer by scoring Spain's winning goal against Argentina in the World Cup final - while simultaneously finalizing the arrival of Rodri to ensure the squad is fully settled.
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