How Barcelona knew that wonderkid Lamine Yamal shared ‘special’ qualities with GOAT Lionel Messi

According to SPORT, Javier Saviola has opened up about his first impressions of Yamal during his time as an assistant coach to Oscar Lopez for the Juvenil A side. That early promise materialised when Yamal made his La Liga debut on April 29, 2023, playing seven minutes in a 4-0 win over Real Betis. Drawing on his vast experience, Saviola noted that Yamal possessed a rare aura. "We saw Lamine as different from the rest, for example, in the way he covered ground. When you see players like Messi, whom I had the chance to watch when I was 12-13, you realise it right away, because you’ve been involved in football for a long time," Saviola explained.