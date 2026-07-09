Barcelona submit 'official bid' to sign Karim Adeyemi as Dortmund star agrees terms with Liga champions

The Catalan giants have moved quickly to secure the services of Adeyemi, with Sky Sport indicating that the explosive forward is fully committed to joining the Catalan giants this summer. Adeyemi is said to have already reached a verbal agreement on a long-term contract with Barcelona, effectively clearing the path for the move should the two clubs find common ground on a transfer fee.

Dortmund currently value their star man at approximately €40 million, especially as he enters the final stretch of his commitment to the club. Having established himself as one of the most dangerous wide players in Germany, the decision to look elsewhere has forced BVB's hand, as they look to avoid losing a valuable asset for a reduced price next summer.







