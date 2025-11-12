Barcelona decide on Harry Kane as 'ideal replacement' for Robert Lewandowski & could trigger Bayern Munich star's £57m release clause

Kane is not the only player being linked with a move to Barcelona to replace Lewandowski. Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez is also thought to be a target, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be "obsessed" about trying to bring in Erling Haaland to the club. More recently, Etta Eyong has also been mentioned as a low-cost option, due to Barca's continued financial issues.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski, now 37, has spoken about his future while on international duty with Poland and insists he has not yet decided his next move. He told reporters: "I still don’t know the answer. That’s why I’m not in a hurry, I’m at peace with myself. And that is the most important thing. Even if, for example, the club contacted me now, I still wouldn’t answer that question. Because I also have to feel what’s best for me. Now I’m calm, I’m not in a hurry and, at the moment, I don’t expect anything else."

Lewandowski has had to accept a reduced role at Barcelona in the 2025-26 season, due to injury and with Ferran Torres gaining prominence, but is still the team's top scorer currently. The veteran striker has seven goals from nine La Liga outings, which also means that only Kylian Mbappe has netted more times than Lewandowski in Spain's top flight in 2025-26.

