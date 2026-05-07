Arsenal, beware - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks unstoppable! Winners and losers as flying Georgian carries PSG to another Champions League final - and deals a blow to Harry Kane and Bayern Munich stars' Ballon d'Or dreams

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the main reasons why PSG are in a second consecutive Champions League final. The Georgian had a transformative effect on Luis Enrique's team when he joined from Napoli midway through last season, and he's actually managed to take his game to another level during the current campaign.

When he teed up Dembele to break the deadlock in Bavaria, after a wonderful one-two with Fabian Ruiz on halfway, Kvaratskhelia became the first player in Champions League history to either score or assist in seven consecutive knockout games. It's a remarkable record that proves that the 25-year-old isn't just an outstanding dribbler, he's also got an end product.

However, what's truly incredible about Kvaratskhelia is that he's as industrious as he is effective. He never stopped working for his team-mates in Munich and repeatedly popped up in his own area to win the ball back or simply hoof it clear. Basically, when the man Napoli fans christened ‘Kvaradona’ is not beating opponents, he’s constantly closing them down, making him a ninety-minute nightmare for every team with the misfortune to come across him.

Of course, Arsenal will take comfort in the fact that they will arrive in Budapest with the best defence in this season’s Champions League - but containing Kvaratskhelia will be their toughest test yet. He's pretty much the perfect winger.