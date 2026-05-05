Kylian Mbappe's entourage issues strong response to criticism of Real Madrid star's conduct while recovering from injury

Mbappe’s representatives released a statement to AFP defending the player’s conduct during his recovery period. Per Marca, they said: "Some of the criticism stems from an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly managed by the club, without reflecting the reality of Kylian's daily commitment and work for the team."

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has also backed Mbappe, telling reporters: "Each player does what he sees fit in his free time, it's not my business. We didn't build Real Madrid with players who wear tuxedos, but with players who finish the match with their shirts covered in sweat and mud, thanks to their effort, sacrifice, and consistency."