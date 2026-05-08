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Arne Slot calms Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz injury fears as Liverpool boss provides hopeful Alexander Isak update
Isak returns to the fold
Liverpool may welcome Isak back into the squad for the visit of Chelsea after the Swedish international missed the recent defeat to Manchester United. The striker’s absence was felt during a frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford, but Slot confirmed he has rejoined the first-team group at the AXA Training Centre.
"Alex trained with us again yesterday for the first time. All good," Slot told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "He did parts of it, hopefully he can do parts or everything today and we see how much we are going to use him."
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Konate and Wirtz cleared to feature
There had been growing anxiety among the Anfield faithful regarding the fitness of Konate and Wirtz, but Slot was quick to dismiss any suggestions they would miss the weekend action. Despite missing sessions during the week, both are expected to be in contention to start against the Blues as Liverpool look to solidify their European standing.
"Ibou had a personal reason for not training on Wednesday but was yesterday and today, and Florian was a bit unwell but trained yesterday as well," Slot explained. The availability of the defensive pillar and the German playmaker provides a massive lift for a side looking to end a difficult campaign on a high note.
Surprise boost in goal despite Alisson absence
While the news was positive for the outfield stars, Alisson Becker remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. However, in a surprise twist, Giorgi Mamardashvili could be back sooner than expected to fill the void. The Georgian shot-stopper was initially feared to be out for several weeks with a gash sustained against Everton, but he is now back on the grass.
"Alisson not yet, Giorgi today for first time. Mo is very very close like Ali," Slot noted, indicating that while Mohamed Salah remains out for now, the injury list is finally starting to clear up.
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Champions League qualification within reach
Liverpool enter the lunchtime kick-off knowing that a victory over a struggling Chelsea side - now under interim boss Calum McFarlane - would effectively secure Champions League football for next season. Despite the underwhelming nature of the season as a whole, Slot is determined to secure the three points required to meet the club's minimum objective.
"This season has gone in a way that even if we have three wins and positive performances, I don't think anyone will be positive about the season. It's important we get at least one win over the line which might be enough. We are trying to do it in the best possible way, performance-wise. The positive thing is a few of the players who can be really important for us are either coming back at the weekend or after the weekend. That will help us. Three wins won't silence the criticism. Therefore we need to have a much longer run of result and performances," Slot concluded.