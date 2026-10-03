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Argentina friendly remains in doubt despite Burkina Faso taking Friday night private flight
Severe logistical disruption threatens fixture
Argentina's Saturday evening friendly against Burkina Faso is hanging by a thread following severe travel disruption that left the visiting delegation stranded in Morocco. Les Etalons were stuck for days after their initial chartered flight on September 30 was abruptly cancelled without warning. Although an emergency departure was eventually arranged on Friday night, a gruelling 24-hour transatlantic journey leaves virtually no turnaround time ahead of kick-off in Buenos Aires.
- ITAR-TASS
Journalist reveals camp internal mutiny
Investigative reporter Romain Molina revealed on his X social media account that several Burkina Faso players have refused to travel amid unresolved internal disputes. Highlighting the deepening turmoil inside the African side's training camp, Molina posted: "Burkina Faso's national team will take off tonight for Argentina on a private flight to play tomorrow. Nevertheless, some players have left the camp and will not be making the trip due to organisational issues and certain financial matters."
Federation admits escalating player reluctance
The Burkinabe Football Federation (FBF) also released an official statement confirming the logistical breakdown that has prompted significant hesitation among the squad.
Detailing the charter cancellation and the complicated efforts to fly the team out of Morocco, the FBF confirmed: "The Burkinabe Football Federation wishes to inform the national public, supporters of the 'Etalons' and its partners about the situation currently facing the Burkinabe delegation in Morocco, as part of the trip to Buenos Aires for the international friendly match between Argentina and Burkina Faso, scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 00:00 GMT."
The federation then elaborated on the root cause of the prolonged delay: "The senior national team's travel was disrupted after the charter company canceled, without prior notice, the flight originally scheduled for September 30. That cancellation forced a reorganization of the delegation's travel itinerary."
Addressing their scramble alongside government authorities to resolve the crisis, the federation added: "Since the incident occurred, the Ministry of Sports, the Federation and the Embassy have mobilized to find, as quickly as possible, a solution that would allow the delegation to continue its journey to Buenos Aires. Several options have been explored to reschedule the departure, but certain constraints - particularly related to travel time - have generated reluctance among the players."
- AFP
Albiceleste anticipate historic farewell fixture
If the match is cancelled, Argentina will immediately focus on their next exhibition in the capital. Scaloni's men already have an emotional and historic encounter on the horizon against Benin on Tuesday, October 6. The meeting with the West African outfit is set to command global interest as it serves as the official farewell appearance for iconic captain Lionel Messi.
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