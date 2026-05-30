Anthony Gordon makes Champions League ambitions clear after new Barcelona signing meets 'great guy' Hansi Flick

The arrival of Gordon has generated a wave of optimism among the Barcelona faithful, and the 25-year-old winger has quickly embraced the weight of expectation at the Spotify Camp Nou. The former Newcastle man, who joined the Liga champions on a five-year contract in a deal reportedly worth €80m (£69m), did not hide his primary objective for his time in Spain during a visit to the club’s official museum to soak up the history of his new home.

While viewing the display of the five Champions League trophies won by the men’s first team, Gordon laid down a marker for the future. In a video shared by the club, the attacker stated: "We need the sixth." He followed this up by adding that he hopes he can help the team conquer Europe's elite competition during his tenure with the Blaugrana.