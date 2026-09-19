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Adhe Makayasa

'Lamine is the best player in the world' - Alex Baena backs Yamal for Ballon d'Or and makes Messi comparison

A. Baena
L. Yamal
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona

Atletico Madrid midfielder Alex Baena has tipped international team-mate Lamine Yamal to capture the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri and Lionel Messi. The Spaniard heaped praise on the Barcelona prodigy ahead of the Madrid derby, insisting the teenager possesses unique qualities that have not been seen since Messi's prime years.

  • Catalan prodigy earns backing

    Atletico player Baena has openly backed Yamal to claim football's ultimate individual honour at the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Speaking ahead of the derby against Real Madrid, the Spain midfielder claimed his young compatriot is performing at a level above any other player in world football. The ringing endorsement bolsters the Barcelona starlet's credentials following a stellar campaign in which he fired his country to World Cup glory and collected two domestic trophies with his club last season.

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    Spaniard reveals podium picks

    With the star-studded ceremony in London fast approaching, Baena did not hesitate to place the teenage winger at the summit ahead of 2024 winner Rodri and Inter Miami superstar Messi. Outlining his top three in an interview with DAZN, he stated: "It's crystal clear to me. My top three would be Lamine, Rodri, and Messi.

    "For me, Lamine is the best player in the world; Rodri showed his level at the World Cup - he was the best player at the World Cup; and what Messi has done this season at 39 years old is something very few players could ever achieve."

  • Yamal draws Messi comparisons

    Baena's admiration stems from watching the youngster's rare ability up close during Spain training camps over the summer. Comparing the 19-year-old's magic to that of the Argentine legend, Baena added: "Honestly, I watched him a lot in training this summer, and he does things you don't see any other fellow professional do.

    "He's one of the few players where I watch games solely to see him. That only ever happened to me with Messi, where I would watch matches just to see him play. And it's the same for me with him; I watch Barca because of him and a couple of others, but if he isn't playing, it's very hard for me to tune in."

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  • Ballon d'Or trophygetty

    Glittering gala approaches London

    The winner of the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will be officially unveiled during a glittering gala in London on October 26. Yamal is widely considered a leading contender for the prize after racking up 24 goals and 18 assists last term for both the Catalan giants and his national side. Before turning their focus to that historic ceremony, Baena and Yamal must first keep their respective clubs on track in an intensely competitive La Liga title race.

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