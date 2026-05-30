Ajax to appoint Michel as new manager after overseeing Girona's La Liga relegation

Eredivisie giants Ajax are reportedly nearing the appointment of Michel as their next manager, with the move expected to be finalised shortly. The 50-year-old coach has seen his stock remain incredibly high despite a rollercoaster campaign in Spain that ultimately ended in heartbreak for his squad.

While the Dutch side are looking to rebuild their own domestic dominance, they have identified the former Rayo Vallecano boss as the ideal candidate to lead a new era in Amsterdam. Michel has been a long-term target for the club, and the path is now clear for him to step into the dugout at the Johan Cruyff Arena.