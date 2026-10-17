AC Milan step up pursuit of €50m Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after stunning hat-trick against rivals Inter

RedBird chief Cardinale has instructed recruitment bosses at Via Aldo Rossi to monitor the Cagliari-born striker's camp ahead of a potential swoop in January or next summer. The frontman's valuation has surpassed €50 million following two hat-tricks in two months, with Brugge having already turned down a €35m bid from AS Roma in August.

Reluctant to lose another star after selling Christos Tzolis to Arsenal, the Belgian club held firm, forcing Roma to sign Santiago Castro as Donyell Malen's deputy instead. Although Inter are also circling, Milan hold a trump card through the player's boyhood loyalties, echoing their capture of fellow fan Ardon Jashari from Brugge in August 2025.

Addressing his son's stance in La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Atalanta defender Emanuele Tresoldi said: "My son is a Milan fan and his dream is to wear the Rossoneri shirt. If Inter called him, I am not sure he would accept."