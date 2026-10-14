The Germany Under-21 international struck three times for the Belgian side in the second half, becoming the youngest German to score a Champions League hat-trick at 22 years and 52 days old. His display also drew rave reviews from the Italian media.









After the final whistle, Tresoldi fielded journalists' questions about his international future. The striker can represent Germany, Italy or Argentina. He recently announced he would continue to represent Germany until summer 2027 and the Under-21 European Championship. He has already spoken to the two senior national-team coaches, Jürgen Klopp (Germany) and Roberto Mancini (Italy). His plans beyond summer 2027 remain open.

DFB officials will welcome Tresoldi's response: "I'm happy with my path in the Germany national team," he said. "There are many strikers who are better than me, in Italy and in Germany too," he added. Germany's Under-21 side currently has no better forward, though. Tresoldi has scored 16 goals in 27 international appearances.

Who is trying to secure Nicolo Tresoldi?

"I've spoken with Klopp and Mancini and the two associations. I explained to them how I see it. What matters is that they understand that," the 22-year-old said of his international situation. Tresoldi wants to lift the trophy with Germany's Under-21 side at next summer's tournament: "My father won the Under-21 European Championship with Italy, and now I want to win that title too," he said.

This season, Tresoldi has scored nine goals in 11 competitive appearances for Club Brugge. He moved from Hannover 96 to Belgium for €7.5 million in 2025, and his market value has since risen to €35 million.