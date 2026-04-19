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Cost of trophy failure: €40m wiped from Jude Bellingham’s valuation at Real Madrid as Vinicius Junior suffers the same fate amid silverware struggles
Galactico valuations in freefall
With Florentino Perez finally landing Kylian Mbappe to join an already star-studded roster, the squad appeared unstoppable. However, two years later, the trophy cabinet is looking remarkably bare, with only a UEFA Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup to show for their efforts.
The sporting disappointment has translated directly into a financial nightmare. Further compounded by their recent elimination from the Champions League quarter-finals at the hands of Bayern Munich and the reality of trailing Barcelona by nine points in La Liga, the Real Madrid squad has been devalued by a staggering €176 million (£153m/$207m), according to Transfermarkt. Key figures who were once considered untouchable assets are seeing their market prices slashed as the cost of failure becomes a reality for the Spanish giants.
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Bellingham and Vinicius lead the decline
Bellingham, who arrived amidst immense hype and initially took La Liga by storm, has seen one of the most significant drops in valuation. The English midfielder has seen a massive €40m (£35m$47m) wiped from his price tag, falling from €180m to €140m (£122m/$165m). He isn't alone in this downward trend, as strike partner Vinicius Junior has also seen his value tumble from €180m to €150m (£131m/$177m) following a period of inconsistency. The Brazilian forward has been labelled by some critics as one the great disappointment of Real Madrid as the team struggled to maintain their clinical edge in the Champions League and domestic competition. This lack of impact in the biggest moments has forced a harsh recalculation of what these superstars are actually worth in the current market.
The €176m black hole revealed
Only eight players managed to increase their market value, leaving the rest of the squad hurting. This select group mostly consists of youth academy graduates like Asencio and Gonzalo, as well as breakout star Arda Guler, who enjoyed the most significant surge from €30m to €90m (£78m/$106m).
Meanwhile, midfield anchors Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have not been spared from the broader decline. Camavinga’s value has halved from €100m to €50m (£44m/$59m), and Tchouameni has dropped from €100m to €75m (£65m/$88m). Even the defensive ranks are feeling the pinch with Eder Militao’s valuation crashed from €60m to €25m, while Rodrygo Goes has seen a devastating €60m decrease, falling to a valuation of just €50m. The only senior player to maintain his 2024 valuation is Federico Valverde, who stands firm at €120m amidst the carnage of the rest of the roster.
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Age and contracts exacerbate the crisis
Beyond the lack of trophies, other factors are weighing down the total value of the squad presided over by Florentino Perez. Veteran leaders such as Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Carvajal have also seen their market prices dip, though age and the end of their contracts is the primary reasons for the decline.
With the season drawing to a close, the outlook remains bleak for the Madrid hierarchy. Experts warn that the numbers could be even more dramatic in the coming months, when the next Transfermarkt valuation updates are released. Without a rapid return to winning ways, the financial prestige of the world's most famous club continues to hang in the balance.