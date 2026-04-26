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‘1,500 goals between them’ but Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez lack ‘magic’ as MLS Cup winners Inter Miami wait on first win at Nu Stadium
Goal-scoring icons frustrated at new home
Inter Miami returned to Nu Stadium for the third time on Saturday, but the housewarming party remains on hold after a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution. Despite the presence of the two most prolific forwards of their generation, the Herons were forced to settle for a point after German Berterame’s 76th-minute equaliser cancelled out an earlier left-footed strike from Revolution star Carles Gil. The atmosphere at Miami Freedom Park was electric, with the club's supporters' group, La Familia, providing a wall of sound throughout the evening. However, the emotional energy from the stands wasn't enough to secure a win, as USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner produced a sensational performance, making nine saves to deny both Messi and Suarez on multiple occasions.
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A legendary partnership fails to spark
This match marked a rare start for 39-year-old Luis Suarez, who was named in the XI for just the second time this year following a spectacular goal against Real Salt Lake earlier in the week. Interim coach Guillermo Hoyos was full of praise for his veteran duo ahead of the clash, highlighting the sheer scale of their combined achievements. "Luis is not just an option. He is a player with more than 600 goals. Between them, he and Leo [Messi] have scored 1,500 something goals. That is not normal. You don’t see that anywhere. People come out to see their magic. It’s extraordinary," Hoyos said.
Despite the hype, the "magic" from the former Barcelona duo was missing in the final third. Suarez, who is taking in what is expected to be his final season as a professional, struggled to find the clinical edge that has defined his career. The stalemate follows previous draws at Nu Stadium against Red Bull New York and Austin FC, leaving the MLS Cup winners still searching for a maiden win at their new permanent base.
Planning for a future beyond the GOAT
The struggle to secure a win at the new stadium comes at a time when the club’s hierarchy is already looking at the long-term project. Co-owner Jorge Mas recently spoke about the "Messi effect" and the need to maintain excellence even after the Argentine eventually moves on. While the club wants to enjoy Messi while they have him for the next two years, there is a clear strategy to ensure the standard does not drop at Nu Stadium.
"Our fans keep asking us who will be next," Mas explained. "We always try to sign star players, but also young talent, to give our supporters a sense of belonging. What matters to our fans is competing, winning. I want to enjoy Messi while we have him, for the next two years"
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Coaching upheaval and injury woes
The draw also highlighted the transitional period the club is currently navigating on the sidelines. Hoyos is currently leading the team on an interim basis after Javier Mascherano unexpectedly stepped down for personal reasons just seven games into the campaign. Hoyos has enjoyed a positive start with road wins over Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake, but the home form remains a puzzle to solve.
Miami’s task was made harder by a growing list of absences, including the injured Mateo Silvetti and Sergio Reguilon. Additionally, Yannick Bright sat out due to suspension, while former Miami favourite Leo Campana missed the chance to haunt his old club for New England due to a lower-body injury. Despite the stalemate, Miami remains high in the Eastern Conference standings as they look to build on their 2025 MLS Cup success.