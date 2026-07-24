Pep Guardiola responds to Italy job offer after meeting with Paolo Maldini

Beyond his desire for a break, Guardiola harboured doubts over the nature of international management, which relies heavily on remote scouting rather than daily pitch-side activity.

He reiterated his professional ethos of demanding total commitment in every role, while acknowledging his close relationship and deep respect for Maldini, who presented him with a long-term project. As quoted by Gazzetta, the 55-year-old stated: "Thank you, I am honoured, but at this moment I don't feel up to it."

Elaborating further on the exacting standards he sets for himself, the former City boss added: "If I do it, I do it 100%."