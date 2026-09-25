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Champions League
team-logoViking
Lyse Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
Book Viking vs Bayern Munich Tickets
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How to get Viking vs Bayern Munich tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Viking
Bayern Munich
Champions League

Viking take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Viking take on Bayern Munich on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger.

Viking FK qualified for the league phase after defeating GNK Dinamo Zagreb 5–3 on aggregate in the play-off round. Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich enter the match following a commanding 5–0 victory over Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt in their opening fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Viking vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Viking vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Lyse Arena

How to buy Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match at Lyse Arena (SR-Bank Arena) in Stavanger, follow these steps:

1. Official Viking FK Sales (Home Fans)

  • Ticket Portal: Official tickets are sold primary through Viking FK's primary ticketing vendor, TicketCo.
  • Membership Priority: Viking season ticket holders and Viking+ subscribers receive priority access to European match tickets before general public sales open.
  • Matchday Ticket Office: On matchday, the stadium ticket office located at Gate 4 opens 1.5 hours prior to kick-off for remaining sales and inquiries (note that the venue is strictly cash-free).

2. Bayern Munich Official Sales (Away Fans)

  • Visiting Allocation: Supporters wishing to sit in the away end must apply directly through the official FC Bayern Munich ticketing portal or fan club allocation channels.
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How much do Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich Champions League fixture at Lyse Arena range depending on the category and fan section:

1. Official Box Office Prices

  • Category 1 (Longside / Prime Seating): €90 – €140
  • Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tier): €60 – €85
  • Category 3 (Behind the Goals / Standard Home End): €40 – €55
  • Away Supporters Sector (Bayern Munich Fan Block): €45 – €50
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €250 – €450+
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Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Bayern Munich Form

Viking have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a dominant 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, while their only loss in that run came against VfB Stuttgart, 3-1 in the Champions League. Across those five games, Viking scored 16 goals and conceded 7, reflecting an attack-minded side capable of big numbers in domestic competition.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win at Elversberg, and they previously beat Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League. The only points dropped in that stretch came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke. Bayern scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded just two, a record that points to a well-organised and clinical side.

VIK

VIK - Form

BRO
W1-3
SAN
D1-1
VFB
L3-1
KBK
W8-1
LIL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FCB

FCB - Form

OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Viking and Bayern Munich.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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