How to get Sunderland vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent head-to-head meeting in the Premier League on May 24, 2026, Sunderland secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the Blues on home turf.

Prior to that encounter, Chelsea claimed a tight 2-1 away win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in October 2025.

When is Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Sunderland vs Chelsea takes place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

Securing tickets for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Sunderland A.F.C. and Chelsea F.C. at the Stadium of Light on November 8, 2026 can be done through several avenues depending on official access and secondary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Sunderland A.F.C. Official Ticketing: As the home side, Sunderland releases match tickets directly to club members and season ticket holders first. Any remaining tickets are typically made available via the official Sunderland A.F.C. website subject to availability and loyalty points.

Chelsea F.C. Official Ticketing: Away allocation tickets are distributed through Chelsea's official ticketing portal for eligible season ticket holders and members based on away loyalty points.

How much do Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the cost breakdown for the Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard adult match tickets purchased directly through the club generally range from £28 to £45 depending on the tier and seating section at the Stadium of Light.

Category-based high-profile fixtures against top opposition can sometimes see standard allocations skew toward the higher end of the primary pricing scale or require membership tiers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General admission listings start at approximately £83 for upper and longside tiers.

VIP hospitality and premium matchday package options on resale sites start around £185 and scale upwards.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Chelsea Form

Sunderland's last five matches produced a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-3 Premier League loss to Manchester City, a result that followed a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar. Across the five matches, Le Bris's side scored seven goals and conceded eight, with back-to-back wins against AZ Alkmaar and Hull City in the Carabao Cup sandwiched between league reverses.

Chelsea's last five matches returned two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The Blues most recently lost 3-0 to Brentford in the Premier League, a result that came after a 2-2 draw with Hull City. Their 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United stands as the standout result in that run, and across the five games Alonso's side scored 16 goals while conceding nine.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the Premier League on 24 May 2026, when Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, Chelsea won 1-2 at Sunderland in October 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Sunderland hold a slight edge with three wins to Chelsea's two.