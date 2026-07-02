Hull City

Hull City Overview

Hull City v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship Final

Premier League club sell two players to avoid points deduction

Hull City avoided a potential Premier League points deduction by completing two player sales before the Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) deadline. The newly promoted club needed to eliminate an estimated £6 million overspend from their Championship accounts, with the departures of Ivor Pandur and Aidon Shehu providing the financial relief required.

TransfersPremier League
Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
More
More

Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Everton crestEverton00000000
10Fulham crestFulham00000000
11Hull City crestHull City00000000
12Ipswich Town crestIpswich Town00000000
13Leeds United crestLeeds United00000000
More

Apuestas destacadas

Cuotas al ganador del Mundial 2026: Pronósticos y análisis de apuestas
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal