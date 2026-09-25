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Champions League
team-logoSabah FK
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
team-logoSlavia Prague
Book Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Tickets
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How to get Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Sabah FK
Slavia Prague
Champions League

Sabah FK take on Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Sabah FK take on Slavia Prague on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku.

Both teams enter this fixture eager to record their first points of the main tournament after suffering defeats in their opening league-phase matches. Sabah FK fell 4-0 away to Manchester United on Matchday 1, while Slavia Prague suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against RC Lens.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League kick-off?

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague kicks off at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

How to buy Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

o secure tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Sabah FK and SK Slavia Prague, follow these key options and steps:

1. Official Club Box Office & Websites

  • Sabah FK Official Channels: As the host club, official home-stand tickets are sold directly through Sabah FK's primary online ticketing portal, official club stores, or authorized local ticket partners in Azerbaijan (such as iTicket.az).
  • Slavia Prague Away Section: Fans supporting Slavia Prague who wish to sit in the away fans' sector must purchase tickets directly through SK Slavia Prague's official member platform or club ticket office, which manages the away allocation.
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How much do Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

The cost for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets varies depending on whether you purchase through official primary channels or secondary ticket platforms:

1. Official Box Office Prices

  • Home Section: Standard home tickets sold through host channels typically start between €15 and €35 for standard seating, with premium or category 1 seats costing roughly €50 to €80.
  • Away Section: Official away fans' tickets allocated by SK Slavia Prague generally range from €20 to €45, subject to UEFA's pricing caps for away supporters.
Book Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague TicketsBuy Now

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League: Everything you need to know

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Form

Sabah FK head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, though prior to that they had recorded back-to-back wins, including a 5-0 victory over Zira. Across those five games, Sabah scored 13 goals and conceded nine. Their only other defeat came against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the first leg of Champions League qualifying.

Slavia Prague arrive with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Teplice in the Czech First League, following the 3-2 Champions League loss to Lens. Earlier in the run they beat Sparta Prague 3-0 away and defeated FC Zbrojovka Brno 4-0. Slavia have scored 11 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

SAB

SAB - Form

ARA
W0-1
ZIR
W5-0
MUN
L4-0
SHA
W0-3
IMI
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SLP

SLP - Form

BRN
W4-0
RCL
L2-3
TEP
W0-2
SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague are recorded in the available data, meaning this Champions League fixture in Baku will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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