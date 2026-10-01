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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
Book Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Tickets
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How to get Roma vs Slovan Bratislava tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Roma
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League

Roma take on Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Roma take on Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Both sides meet in the newly expanded league phase format, where collecting three points is crucial for securing a spot in the knockout stages. This encounter marks their first official European meeting since their two-legged Europa League qualification tie back in August 2011.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League kick-off?

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League tickets?

Buying tickets for AS Roma vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava depends on whether you plan to sit in the home end at the Stadio Olimpico or join the visiting away supporters:

1. Official AS Roma Ticketing Portal

  • General Admission Seats: Most direct option is purchasing directly through the official AS Roma online ticket store. Tickets are released in phases—season ticket holders and official club members get early access before sales open to the general public.

2. Away Supporter Allocation (ŠK Slovan Bratislava)

  • Visiting Fan Sector: Away fans intending to sit in the allocated guest sector (Distinti Nord Ovest / Settore Ospiti) must secure tickets directly through ŠK Slovan Bratislava's official club channels or authorized supporter groups rather than the host website.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official tickets sell out quickly, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub also host secondary ticket listings from season ticket holders.
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How much do Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for AS Roma vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

1. Official AS Roma General Admission (Face Value)

When buying directly through the official AS Roma portal, ticket prices typically follow standard Champions League tier pricing:

  • Curva Sud / Curva Nord (Behind Goal): €30 – €50
  • Distinti (Corner Sections): €50 – €80
  • Tribuna Tevere (Lateral Side Stand): €80 – €130
  • Tribuna Monte Mario (Main Stand): €120 – €200+

2. Secondary Ticket Market

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Starting Price: Resale tickets currently start from around €100 to €105 for basic entry.
  • Average Resale Price: Mid-tier and central stand seating typically range between €140 and €250 per ticket.
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Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Form

Roma have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan in Serie A, having led 2-0 at half time. Prior to that, they beat Torino 2-0 away from home and drew 1-1 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Roma scored eight goals and conceded five.

Slovan Bratislava have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Komarno in the Slovak top flight, but they were beaten 6-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in their previous Champions League fixture. They also drew 3-3 with Žilina in the league during this run, conceding nine goals across the five matches.

ROM

ROM - Form

LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SLB

SLB - Form

DST
L2-0
PSG
L6-1
ZIL
D3-3
MIT
W1-3
KOM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: Recent Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met twice before, both in Europa League qualification in August 2011. The tie was evenly contested: Slovan won the first leg 1-0 in Bratislava before Roma drew the second leg 1-1 at home. The overall record across those two meetings is level, with each side claiming one win and the aggregate score finishing 2-1 to Slovan across the tie.

Head to Head

RomaDrawSlovan Bratislava
0
1
1
Europa League Qualification
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
1
FT
Europa League Qualification
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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