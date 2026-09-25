How to get Rennes vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rennes take on Auxerre on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Auxerre delivered one of their most decisive performances in November 2024, defeating Rennes 4-0 at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. Rennes later answered with a dominant response of their own, securing a commanding 3-0 away victory against Auxerre in their February 2026 meeting.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rennes vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Rennes vs Auxerre takes place at Roazhon Park in Rennes,on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Roazhon Park

How to buy Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Stade Rennais and AJ Auxerre at Roazhon Park, follow these standard steps:

1. Official Club Ticketing Platform

The primary way to buy general admission tickets is through the official Stade Rennais ticketing website (billetterie.staderennais.com). Tickets generally go on sale a few weeks prior to the fixture. Stade Rennais members and season ticket holders often receive priority access before tickets open to the general public.

2. Official Ticket Resale Market

If general admission seats sell out, Stade Rennais operates an official resale portal integrated into their ticket website, allowing season ticket holders to safely re-sell their seats at face value.

3. Away Fans (Auxerre Supporters)

Visiting supporters looking to sit in the away section must purchase tickets directly through AJ Auxerre’s official ticketing portal or away travel club allocation.

How much do Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennais and AJ Auxerre at Roazhon Park vary depending on where and when you purchase them:

1. Official Box Office (Face Value)

Standard Category Seats: Typically range from €20 to €60 for standard Ligue 1 fixtures when purchased directly through the official Stade Rennais ticketing portal.

Premium / Central Stands: Seats located in central lateral stands generally range between €70 and €100 .

Away Fan Allocation: Away section tickets for visiting Auxerre supporters are generally capped by Ligue 1 regulations at around €10 to €15 .

2. Official Ticket Resale & Secondary Market

Secondary Ticketing & Resale Platforms: On secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, starting prices generally begin around €70 to €75 per ticket, with average listings ranging between €100 and €115 depending on demand, seating category, and fulfillment fees.

Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Rennes vs Auxerre Form

Rennes head into this fixture with a record of two wins and one draw from their last three Ligue 1 matches, having beaten Angers 2-1 most recently on September 6. Their five-match run also includes a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain and a 3-2 win over Le Mans, giving them two competitive defeats, both in pre-season friendlies against Sunderland and Brentford. Across the five matches, Rennes have scored nine goals and conceded eleven, though their form in league competition has been markedly stronger.

Auxerre have lost their last three Ligue 1 matches without registering a win in the competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Lyon on September 4, and they were beaten 5-2 by Lens and 3-1 by Angers in earlier rounds. Their only positive results in the five-match sample came in pre-season, with a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen and a 1-1 draw with Troyes. In league play, Auxerre have scored three goals and conceded eleven.

Rennes vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Rennes won 3-0 away at Auxerre in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Rennes hold two wins to Auxerre's one, with two draws. The previous encounter at Roazhon Park, in October 2025, ended 2-2, while Auxerre's only win in the sequence was a 4-0 home victory in November 2024.