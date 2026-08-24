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Ligue 1
team-logoNice
Allianz Riviera
team-logoLe Mans
Book Nice vs Le Mans Tickets
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How to get Nice vs Le Mans tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Nice
Le Mans
Ligue 1

Nice take on Le Mans in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Nice take on Le Mans on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Both clubs enter this contest aiming to pick up critical points to establish momentum early in the domestic season. Historically, the two sides last met in a competitive match in October 2019 in the Coupe de la Ligue, where Le Mans earned a 3–2 home victory.  

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice face Le Mans at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, with kick-off scheduled as per the official Ligue 1 fixture list.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 3
Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the OGC Nice vs Le Mans FC match at the Allianz Riviera using several official and secondary options:

1. Official Club Ticket Office

Purchase official tickets through the OGC Nice Official Ticket Office to receive authentic e-tickets directly for mobile scanning at the stadium.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

Look for secondary or resale options on platforms like StubHub if primary seats sell out on the main website.

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How much do Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for OGC Nice vs Le Mans FC at the Allianz Riviera on September 5, 2026 break down as follows:

1. Official Club Ticket Office

Standard face-value tickets purchased directly through the official OGC Nice Ticket Office generally range from £13 to £35 (€15 to €40) depending on the section.   

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

On secondary marketplace platforms like StubHub, prices typically start around £23 to £30 ($30 to $39) for entry-level seats and average roughly £70 ($92) for prime stadium views.  

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Nice vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Le Mans Form

Nice go into the new Ligue 1 season having played five friendlies, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Hull City on August 15, following a similarly goalless stalemate against Cagliari a week earlier. The highlight of their pre-season came with a 3-0 victory over Marseille in late July. Nice scored seven goals across their five warm-up games and conceded two, with the defeat coming against Juventus.

Le Mans finished pre-season with three wins, one draw, and one loss from five matches. Their last game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Le Havre on August 15. Earlier in pre-season they beat Angers 3-2 and Nantes 1-0, while also defeating Versailles 3-1. Le Mans scored nine goals in total across their friendlies and conceded five.

NCE

NCE - Form

JUV
L2-0
CGL
D0-0
HUL
D0-0
FCL
D0-0
PAR
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
0/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
LEM

LEM - Form

FCN
W1-0
SCO
W2-3
LEH
L0-1
B29
D2-2
REN
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Nice vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2010, when Nice won 1-0 away at Le Mans in Ligue 1. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Nice hold the edge with two wins to Le Mans' one, with two matches ending in draws. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2010 encounter.

Head to Head

NiceDrawLe Mans
3
2
0
Ligue 1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Ligue 1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
2
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Nice vs Le Mans Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Le Mans sit sixth while Nice are placed twelfth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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