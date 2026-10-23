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Champions League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoRoma
Book Manchester United vs Roma Tickets
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How to get Manchester United vs Roma tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

Manchester United take on Roma in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Manchester United and Roma share a memorable European history, with previous iconic encounters including their tense 2020-21 Europa League semi-final and 2007-08 Champions League meetings.

Manchester United enter this stretch following mixed domestic results, including recent draws against Fulham and Everton alongside a strong Champions League win.

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When is Manchester United vs Roma Champions League kick-off?

Manchester United vs Roma kicks off at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Old Trafford

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Experience the atmosphere of Old Trafford live. Secure your Manchester United tickets and don’t miss out.

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How to buy Manchester United vs Roma Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Manchester United vs. AS Roma Champions League match at Old Trafford, you can explore several different pathways depending on official availability and preferences:

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Manchester United ticketing portal for primary ticket releases, member sales, and any remaining general allocations.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Manchester United vs Roma Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Manchester United vs. AS Roma UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford varies depending on whether you purchase through official club channels (face value) or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Adult General Admission: Approximately €60 to €115, depending strictly on tier and block location within Old Trafford.
  • Cup / Member Concessions: Junior and senior concession tickets through official club ballots or member sales generally range from €30 to €60.
  • Official Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality tickets or match breaks start around €250 and scale upwards depending on dining and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Shortside Seats: Entry-level resale tickets typically start around €140 to €175.
  • Longside / Lower Tier Seats: Mid-range seating options generally range between €200 and €350.
  • VIP & Premium Resale Packages: High-demand premium seating, executive boxes, or last-minute VIP listings can range from €400 to over €1,000 depending on exact placement and availability.
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Manchester United vs Roma Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Roma Form

Manchester United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Everton earlier in the run. The solitary win came in the Champions League, a 4-0 victory over Sabah FK. United scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded seven, with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Manchester City the low point of the sequence.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan in Serie A, having led 2-0 at half-time. Prior to that, they beat Torino 2-0 away from home and drew 1-1 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Roma scored eight goals and conceded five.

MUN

MUN - Form

FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ROM

ROM - Form

INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
RMA
L3-4
GEN
W2-0
SBR
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2020-21 Europa League semi-finals. Manchester United won the first leg 6-2 at Old Trafford before Roma claimed the second leg 3-2 in Italy. The two clubs have also faced each other twice in the Champions League, in 2007-08, with United winning both legs — 2-0 in Rome and 1-0 at Old Trafford. Across the five recorded meetings, United hold the stronger overall record.

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawRoma
3
1
1
Europa League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
6
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
12Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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