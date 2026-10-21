How to get Liverpool vs Manchester United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at Anfield, Liverpool.

In their most recent meeting back in May 2026, Manchester United edged out a thrilling 3-2 victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Prior to that encounter, Liverpool secured a dominant 3-0 win at Old Trafford early in the 2024–25 season, highlighting how unpredictable and fiercely contested these fixtures remain.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Manchester United takes place at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Liverpool versus Manchester United Premier League match at Anfield, you generally have a few primary avenues available:

1. Official Club Channels

Club Official Ticketing: Both Liverpool FC and Manchester United operate official ticketing tiers and ballot systems for home and away supporters. Members with sufficient loyalty points or those who successfully enter the club ticket ballots can purchase face-value tickets directly through the official club ticketing portals.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the general cost details for Liverpool versus Manchester United tickets at Anfield:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Matchday Tickets: General admission seats typically range from roughly £35 up to around £60 depending on the specific stand and section of the stadium.

Concession and Junior Pricing: Reduced-rate tickets are available for eligible children, young adults, and senior supporters through official club channels, generally offering discounts of 50% or more off standard adult face values.

Hospitality Packages: Official hospitality and VIP packages start significantly higher, usually ranging from £300 to well over £1,000 per person depending on the specific lounge, dining options, and matchday amenities included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Standard seats generally start around £150 to £250 and can exceed £500+ for prime viewing locations.

Premium Resale Seats: Upper-tier or better-positioned sideline seats often command upwards of £400 to £800+ depending on how close the match is and overall market demand.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Manchester United Form

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, and they also put six past LASK in the Champions League during that run. The only blemish was a 0-3 home defeat to Manchester City. Across those five matches, Liverpool have scored seven goals and conceded six, showing both attacking threat and occasional defensive exposure.

Manchester United's last five matches tell a different story: one draw, two draws, and two defeats, with no wins recorded. Their most recent result was the 1-1 stalemate at Leeds United, and they also lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during this stretch. United have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five matches, a record that reflects the inconsistency Carrick is working to address.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is closely contested. Manchester United won the most recent meeting 3-2 at Old Trafford in May 2026, but Liverpool claimed a 1-2 victory at Anfield in October 2025. Across the last five recorded matches between the sides, results have been split, with United edging the overall tally. Goals have flowed freely in recent encounters, and neither side has been able to establish a sustained period of dominance over the other.