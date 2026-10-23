Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoSSC Napoli
Book FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get FC Porto vs SSC Napoli tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
FC Porto
SSC Napoli
Champions League

FC Porto take on SSC Napoli in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Porto enter this fixture looking to leverage their strong home form and continental experience at the Dragao. Meanwhile, Napoli will be eager to test their squad depth and tactical resilience against tough Portuguese opposition away from home.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Porto vs SSC Napoli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book FC Porto vs SSC Napoli TicketsBuy Now

When is FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League kick-off?

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli kicks off at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Estadio do Dragao

How to buy FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and SSC Napoli at the Estádio do Dragão, you have a few options:

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing portals of FC Porto or SSC Napoli. For a home fixture in Porto, tickets are primarily distributed through FC Porto's official member and general public ticket sales channels, while away sections are typically managed through Napoli's ticketing system for registered supporters.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Book FC Porto vs SSC Napoli TicketsBuy Now

How much do FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and SSC Napoli vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Direct purchases through FC Porto's official ticketing portal typically start around €95 to €170 for standard seats, depending on the tier and block location within the Estádio do Dragão.
  • Hospitality and VIP Packages: Official club VIP and corporate hospitality experiences range significantly higher, starting upwards of €300 to €500+ per person for premium seating and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Behind-the-Goal Seats: Entry-level tickets starting around €85 to €95 depending on current market demand.
  • Longside / Sideline Seating: Mid-tier and sideline seats generally range between €150 and €300.
  • VIP & Hospitality Resale: Premium hospitality tickets can scale up past €1,900 to €2,000 for exclusive pitch-view or executive lounge locations.
Book FC Porto vs SSC Napoli TicketsBuy Now

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League: Everything you need to know

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Form

Porto have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Benfica in Liga Portugal, and they also claimed a 4-1 away victory at Casa Pia AC during that run. The one defeat came in the Champions League, where they fell 2-0 to Manchester City. Porto have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with their domestic form particularly convincing.

Napoli have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A, and their only win in the run was a 1-0 victory over Bologna. Defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter, and Como in Serie A have compounded a difficult period. Napoli scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

POR

POR - Form

BEN
W3-1
COR
W1-3
MAR
W1-2
BET
L3-2
PSV
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NAP

NAP - Form

FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs on record was a goalless friendly at the Estadio do Dragao on August 8, 2015. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2013-14 Europa League, with Porto winning 1-0 at home before a 2-2 draw in Naples in the return leg. Across the last four recorded meetings, Porto hold two wins to Napoli's none, with two draws.

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawSSC Napoli
2
2
0
Club Friendlies
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
2
FT
Europa League
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
3
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored2/4
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google