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Champions League
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Book FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Tickets
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How to get FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
FC Porto
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

FC Porto take on PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

FC Porto take on PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Both clubs carry rich European traditions, with Porto having won the competition twice (1987, 2004) and PSV lifting the European Cup once in 1988. In four past official European Cup/Champions League meetings between the sides, Porto holds the edge with two victories, one draw, and one win for PSV.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League kick-off?

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven kicks off at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio do Dragao

How to buy FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, follow these options:

1. Official FC Porto Website

  • Go directly to FC Porto’s official ticket store or mobile app.

2. PSV Eindhoven Official Allocation

  • If you are a PSV supporter, purchase away end tickets directly through the official PSV Eindhoven ticketing portal.
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How much do FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League match at the Estádio do Dragão vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resellers:

1. Official Ticket Sales (FC Porto Official Channel)

  • Club Members (Sócios): Typically range between €25 and €45 for general seating tiers, with premium/central seats costing around €50 to €70.
  • General Public: Standard public tickets generally start around €40 to €50 for category/upper stand seats and go up to €80 to €120+ for lower central stands or prime view categories.

2. Away Allocation (PSV Eindhoven Supporters)

  • Away sector tickets sold directly through PSV to registered supporters are capped by UEFA guidelines at a maximum of €60 for away fans in European competitions.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Starting / Budget Seats: Roughly €75 to €95 per ticket.
  • Average Standard Seats: Roughly €150 to €280 per ticket.
  • Premium / VIP Packages: Starting around €230 to €350+ per ticket.
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FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League: Everything you need to know

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Form

Porto have recorded four wins and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 away win at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Academico Viseu during that run. The one defeat came in the Champions League, where they fell 2-0 to Manchester City. Across the five matches, Porto have scored ten goals and conceded four.

PSV have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Eredivisie win over Sparta Rotterdam, and they also put six past FC Utrecht without reply earlier in the run. The only dropped points came in the Champions League, a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. PSV have scored fifteen goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

POR

POR - Form

VIS
W0-3
MOR
W2-1
MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
BEN
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PSV

PSV - Form

UTR
W1-6
AJX
W1-3
SHK
D1-1
SPA
W4-1
TWE
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two clubs in the provided record is a pre-season friendly in July 2016, when PSV Eindhoven defeated FC Porto 3-0. No further head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset.

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawPSV Eindhoven
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
FT
0Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored0/1
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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