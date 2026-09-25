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Ligue 1
team-logoBrest
Stade Francis le Ble
team-logoAngers
Book Brest vs Angers Tickets
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How to get Brest vs Angers tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Brest
Angers
Ligue 1

Brest take on Angers in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Brest take on Angers on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest.

In their most recent league clash in May 2026, the two sides fought out a competitive 1–1 draw. Prior to that deadlock, Brest enjoyed strong home form against Angers, securing consecutive 2–0 victories at Stade Francis-Le Blé in January 2023 and March 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Angers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Brest vs Angers Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Angers kicks off at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 6
Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 match between Brest and Angers at Stade Francis-Le Blé, you can follow these options:

  • Official Brest Ticket Portal: The primary and most reliable way to buy tickets is directly through Stade Brestois 29's official ticketing website. Tickets are released to the general public a few weeks before the match.
  • Club Membership / Season Ticket Holder Priority: Official club members or season ticket holders often get priority access to purchase additional tickets before general public sales begin.
  • Stade Francis-Le Blé Ticket Office: Subject to availability, tickets can also be bought directly at the stadium box office in Brest prior to matchday.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If the official allocation sells out, secondary ticketing platforms like StubHub often list last-minute tickets, though prices may vary based on demand.
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How much do Brest vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Brest vs Angers at Stade Francis-Le Blé vary depending on where you purchase them and the seat category:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets (Club Portal): Standard general admission tickets directly from the Stade Brestois box office typically start between €15 and €25 for general seating behind the goals, ranging up to €35 to €50 for central side-stand categories.
  • Secondary Tickets Platforms: On secondary ticketing platforms like StubHub, prices generally start around €19 to €65 for basic entry, while average or higher-demand seats often range from €60 to €85+ depending on availability and seat location.
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Brest vs Angers Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Angers Form

Brest's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat across competitive and friendly fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Ligue 1 win at Le Havre, and they also drew 2-2 with both Toulouse and Le Mans in the league. Their only defeat came in a pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest, where they lost 2-0. Across those five games, Brest scored nine goals and conceded eight, reflecting an open style of play on both sides of the ball.

Angers have recorded two wins, two defeats, and no draws across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Ligue 1 loss to Rennes, though they bounced back from an earlier 0-2 defeat to Lille with a 1-3 away win at Auxerre. Friendly victories over Paris FC (3-2) and Lorient (2-1) show Angers can score goals, and they netted seven times across their five outings while conceding eight.

B29

B29 - Form

LEM
D2-2
TFC
D2-2
LEH
W1-2
PSG
L0-1
AJA
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SCO

SCO - Form

LIL
L0-2
AJA
W1-3
REN
L1-2
LEH
D0-0
TRO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brest vs Angers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, played at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brest have the stronger record, winning three of those matches, with Angers claiming one win and one draw. Brest have also kept the upper hand at home in this fixture, winning their last two home league meetings against Angers by a 2-0 scoreline.

Head to Head

BrestDrawAngers
3
1
1
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
2
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Coupe de France
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
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