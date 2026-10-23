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Champions League
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
Aspmyra Stadion
team-logoLille
Book Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille Tickets
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How to get Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Bodoe/Glimt
Lille
Champions League

Bodoe/Glimt take on Lille in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between the two clubs in official UEFA competitions. Bodø/Glimt enter the match looking to regain momentum following mixed domestic and European results, including an opening Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille Champions League kick-off?

Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille kicks off at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodoe on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Aspmyra Stadion

How to buy Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille Champions League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between FK Bodø/Glimt and LOSC Lille:

  • Official Club Ticketing: Check directly through the official websites of FK Bodø/Glimt (for home tickets at Aspmyra Stadion) or LOSC Lille to see if standard ticket sales, member priority windows, or official club packages are available.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the UEFA Champions League match between FK Bodø/Glimt and LOSC Lille varies depending on the source channel and seat selection. Because Aspmyra Stadion has a smaller capacity (~8,270 seats), demand significantly impacts prices.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from €35 to €150, conforming to standard UEFA league-stage pricing tiers depending on whether seats are behind the goals or along the side stands.
  • Supporters / Family Sections: Lower-cost club member or designated section seats generally start around €30 to €50, though availability for high-profile European nights is extremely limited.
  • Away Section Tickets: Capped by UEFA regulations for visiting fans at a maximum of €50 (matching comparable home ticket rates).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Entry-Level / Upper-Tier Seats: Secondary platforms and ticket exchanges start around €270 to €310 due to high demand and limited stadium capacity.
  • Longside / Sideline Seats: Prime view seats along the main stands on secondary markets typically command €300 to €550+.
  • VIP and Hospitality Packages: Premium or restricted marketplace listings can scale significantly higher depending on live availability and real-time vendor pricing.
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Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille Form

Bodoe/Glimt have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-6 cup win over Rana FK on October 1, though they lost their previous Eliteserien fixture 2-1 to Brann. Their Champions League campaign opened with a 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. Across the five matches, Glimt scored 14 goals and conceded 16, with the Bayern result heavily skewing the defensive figures.

Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on September 20, but before that they beat Troyes 2-0 in the league. Their Champions League form took a hit with a 2-3 loss to Real Betis. Lille scored six goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

BOD

BOD - Form

RAN
W2-6
KBK
W3-1
BVB
W1-0
H-K
W0-2
NAP
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIL

LIL - Form

ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
ARS
L3-0
B29
D1-1
GAL
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Bodoe/Glimt and Lille. This fixture at Aspmyra Stadion represents the first recorded competitive encounter between the two clubs.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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