How to get Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

In their most recent competitive matchup, FC Bayern Munich claimed a 2–0 victory against RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals. FC Bayern Munich also asserted dominant form in recent Bundesliga encounters, including commanding 6–0 and 5–1 wins over Leipzig.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kicks off at the Allianz Arena in Munich, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena, you have a few official and options:

Official FC Bayern Ballot Request: Tickets for high-demand Bundesliga matches are allocated via a lottery system on the official FC Bayern website. Club members get priority during the initial request windows, which typically open weeks before the fixture.

Official FC Bayern Ticket Exchange: If the initial allocation sells out, season ticket holders and members resell their unwanted tickets through the official ticket exchange portal. This platform sells tickets at face value plus a nominal booking fee and is usually accessible to non-members during match week if availability remains.

Official Hospitality Packages: For guaranteed seating, official FC Bayern hospitality packages and authorized travel partners offer matchday ticket bundles that include lounge access or hotel stays.

Secondary Marketplaces: If tickets are completely sold out through official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list resold tickets from other fans, though prices are often higher than face value.

How much do Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga home matches at the Allianz Arena are structured into five official categories:

Official FC Bayern Face-Value Prices

Category 1 (Lower / Mid-tier central side stands): €80

Category 2 (Corner / Upper central stands): €70

Category 3 (Behind the goals / Upper side stands): €50

Category 4 (Upper tier corners / High goal areas): €40

Category 5 (Standing area / Stehplatz): €15

Official Concessions & Fees:

FC Bayern club members receive a €2.50 discount per ticket.

Children under 14, seniors over 65, and supporters with severe disabilities qualify for a 50% discount.

Standard booking system fees range from €2 to €5 per booking.

Secondary Market Prices

Because high-profile Bundesliga fixtures against top opponents like RB Leipzig typically sell out, tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally start at €120 to €290+, depending on demand and seating location.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Form

Bayern Munich have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, while their standout result in that run was a 5-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart on the opening Bundesliga weekend. Across the five games, Bayern scored 12 goals and conceded one.

RB Leipzig's last five matches produced two wins, a draw and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 home loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, though they did record a 6-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Eintracht Trier prior to that. Leipzig scored 11 goals across those five fixtures but conceded nine, reflecting a defensive frailty that Kompany's side will look to exploit.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on 15 August 2026, with Bayern winning 3-1. In their last five encounters across all competitions, Bayern have won four times with one draw, scoring 17 goals and conceding five. That includes a 6-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in August 2025 and a 5-1 away win in January 2026.