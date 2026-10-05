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Champions League
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoArsenal
Book Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Tickets
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How to get Bayern Munich vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League

Bayern Munich take on Arsenal in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bayern Munich take on Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Their most recent European encounter ended in a 3-1 victory for Arsenal in London during the previous season's league phase. Despite that recent defeat, Bayern Munich hold the overall historical head-to-head advantage with 8 wins across their 15 meetings in European competition.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

Bayern Munich face Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the UEFA Champions League, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match at the Allianz Arena, you have a few primary avenues depending on availability, budget, and membership status:

1. Official FC Bayern Channels

  • FC Bayern Ticket Request Portal: Official general admission tickets are distributed through a request/ballot system on the official Bayern Munich website. Requests open early, and tickets are assigned if available.
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How much do Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match at the Allianz Arena vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets directly from FC Bayern or buy through secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Face-Value Prices

FC Bayern publishes a structured pricing grid for home Champions League matches. Discounts are available for club members (typically €2.50 off full price), children under 14, and seniors.

  • Category 1 (Central Main Stand): €130 (Members: €127.50)
  • Category 2 (Side Stands): €110 (Members: €107.50)
  • Category 3 (Corners & Outer Blocks): €90 (Members: €87.50)
  • Category 4 (Upper Tier Behind Goals): €60 (Members: €57.50)
  • Category 5 (Südkurve Standing): €19

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Starting / Entry-Level Price: ~€290 to €390
  • Average Standard Seating: ~€400 to €600
  • Prime / Central Seating: €700+
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Form

Bayern Munich arrive in excellent shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 7-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Bodoe/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League during this run. The only points dropped came in a 0-0 draw with Schalke 04. Across those five games, Bayern scored 17 goals and conceded none in their wins.

Arsenal's recent form presents a more complicated picture. Arteta's side won three of their last five, but their most recent match ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. Prior to that loss, they had beaten Sunderland 0-2 in the league and claimed a 0-1 away win at SSC Napoli in the Champions League, showing they can perform on the European stage.

FCB

FCB - Form

OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARS

ARS - Form

CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-1 win for Arsenal at home in the Champions League in November 2025, a result that will give Arteta's squad confidence despite the difficult circumstances they arrive in. Before that, Bayern claimed a 1-0 home win in April 2024, a match that was part of a two-legged tie that also produced a 2-2 draw at the Emirates. The head-to-head across the five recorded meetings has been closely contested, though earlier encounters were heavily one-sided in Bayern's favour, including a pair of 5-1 aggregate results.

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawArsenal
3
1
1
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
14Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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