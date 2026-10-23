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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoBayern Munich
Book Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Tickets
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How to get Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League

Atletico Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

In their recent historical encounters, Bayern Munich holds the upper hand with three wins from their last five meetings, compared to one victory for Atlético and a draw.

Atlético Madrid enters the clash following a mix of domestic and European results, whereas Bayern Munich has enjoyed dominant form across all competitions, scoring heavily in recent outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, you have a few primary avenues and ticket sources available:

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Atlético Madrid online ticket portal (as the host club) or Bayern Munich's official ticketing platform. Tickets directly through the clubs are typically released to members first and offer face-value pricing, though high-demand fixtures like this often sell out quickly or require club membership status.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Category 1: €160 to €300
  • Category 2: €150 to €280
  • Category 3: €140 to €250
  • Category 4: €140 to €250
  • VIP Seats / Hospitality: €500 to €1,000

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / General Admission: €130 to €145
  • Mid Tier / Category 2 & 3 Seats: €180 to €250
  • Prime Lower Tier Seats: €250 to €400+
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €320 to €500+
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Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Form

Atletico Madrid head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 20, which followed a 4-0 victory over Osasuna and a 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad. Those three wins were offset by a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool and a 3-0 LaLiga loss to Athletic Bilbao. Across those five matches, Atletico scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Bayern Munich have been in dominant form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 7-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin on September 18, and they also recorded a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodoe/Glimt. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Schalke 04. Bayern scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded none.

ATM

ATM - Form

RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
MUN
W2-0
ESP
W0-1
VFB
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCB

FCB - Form

FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
VIK
D3-3
RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 1, 2020, when Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich drew 1-1 at the Metropolitano. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have the stronger record, with three wins to Atletico's one and one draw. Bayern scored eight goals across those meetings and conceded three, including a 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico in October 2020.

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawBayern Munich
1
1
3
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
0
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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