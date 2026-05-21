Preston North End

Preston North End Overview

Middlesbrough v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

📽️ | Thompson faces FA heat after bottle incident

The Football Association (FA) has been urged to take individual action against Jordan Thompson after the Preston North End midfielder kicked a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator. The incident occurred during the 2-0 defeat at Norwich City, a result that further compounds the pressure on manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Norwich CityJ. Thompson
Swansea City v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Snoop visit leaves Swansea tunnel 'smelling of weed'

The Championship is no stranger to glitz and glamour in the modern era, but the Swansea.com Stadium reached new heights of celebrity culture on Tuesday night. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg made his long-awaited maiden appearance at the home of Swansea City, the club where he holds a minority stake alongside television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric. While the Jack Army welcomed the rapper with a sell-out crowd and swirling white towels, the visiting camp noticed a very specific change to the typical matchday atmosphere in South Wales.

Swansea CityChampionship
Swansea City v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

🎥| Snoop Dogg given hero's welcome at Swansea

The party truly started in South Wales on Tuesday night as American rap royalty Snoop Dogg finally made his long-awaited debut at Swansea's Stadium. The hip-hop legend, who joined the club's board as a minority investor last July, was the guest of honour as the Swans played out a dramatic 1-1 Championship draw against Preston. His presence sparked scenes of jubilation across the city, proving that the synergy between celebrity ownership and football culture is alive and well in the lower leagues.

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Snoop Dogg Swansea

📽️ | Snoop makes special request ahead of first Swansea game

Snoop Dogg is preparing to take in his first live experience at Swansea City, with the American rapper set to be a special guest when the Swans play host to Preston North End. The music icon has been associated with the Championship outfit for some time, having become a minority stakeholder in the club, but has only now found space in his schedule for a trip to South Wales.

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Standings

Championship crestChampionship

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Norwich City crestNorwich City00000000
13Portsmouth crestPortsmouth00000000
14Preston North End crestPreston North End00000000
15Queens Park Rangers crestQueens Park Rangers00000000
16Sheffield United crestSheffield United00000000
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