Preston North End Overview

📽️ | Snoop makes special request ahead of first Swansea game

Snoop Dogg is preparing to take in his first live experience at Swansea City, with the American rapper set to be a special guest when the Swans play host to Preston North End. The music icon has been associated with the Championship outfit for some time, having become a minority stakeholder in the club, but has only now found space in his schedule for a trip to South Wales.